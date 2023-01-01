Menu
2019 Audi Q5

35,650 KM

$39,989

+ tax & licensing
$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2019 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

35,650KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9975971
  Stock #: 8UTNA40956
  VIN: WA1ENAFYXK2140956

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA40956
  Mileage 35,650 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Audi Q5 is perfect for a family or your personal daily commuter. It seats 5 comfortably and allows you to enjoy luxuries such as Navigation, rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, heated power side mirrors, rear climate control and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Audi Virtual Cockpit

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

