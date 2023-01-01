Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2019 Audi Q7

72,550 KM

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

72,550KM
Used
VIN WA1VAAF73KD049664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA49664
  • Mileage 72,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
Driver Assistance Plus Package
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

2019 Audi Q7