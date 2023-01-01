Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance.

2019 Audi Q7

49,350 KM

$46,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

49,350KM
Used
VIN WA1VAAF78KD000735

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA00735
  • Mileage 49,350 KM

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance.

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Audi Q7