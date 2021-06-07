Menu
2019 Audi Q7

14,800 KM

$68,589

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

14,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7235756
  • Stock #: P4830
  • VIN: WA1WAAF79KD027964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P4830
  • Mileage 14,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Fusing quattro DNA with an unstoppable attitude, the 2019 Audi Q7 is on the top of its competition with its athletic and powerful build. It is motivated by a supercharged 6-cylinder engine that produces 329 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque! The Q7 is able to seat 7 adults comfortably, and the third row can be folded down when you need that extra trunk space. S Line Sport, Black Optics, Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs), and Wireless Charging included! With the Technik trim, this Q7 comes fully equipped with powered and heated front seats, top view camera, navigation, keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, sunroof, digital dash and MUCH more! You won’t be disappointed in this technology packed Q7! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Black Optics Package
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

