3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Fusing quattro DNA with an unstoppable attitude, the 2019 Audi Q7 is on the top of its competition with its athletic and powerful build. It is motivated by a supercharged 6-cylinder engine that produces 329 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque! The Q7 is able to seat 7 adults comfortably, and the third row can be folded down when you need that extra trunk space. Black Optics, Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs), and Wireless Charging included! With the Progressiv trim, this Q7 comes equipped with powered and heated front seats, navigation, keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, sunroof, digital dash and MUCH more! You won’t be disappointed in this technology packed Q7! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
