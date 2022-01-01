Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi Q7

20,300 KM

Details Description Features

$66,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q7

2019 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8122734
  2. 8122734
  3. 8122734
  4. 8122734
  5. 8122734
  6. 8122734
  7. 8122734
  8. 8122734
  9. 8122734
  10. 8122734
  11. 8122734
  12. 8122734
  13. 8122734
  14. 8122734
  15. 8122734
  16. 8122734
  17. 8122734
  18. 8122734
  19. 8122734
  20. 8122734
Contact Seller

$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

20,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8122734
  • Stock #: P5314
  • VIN: WA1LAAF70KD000011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5314
  • Mileage 20,300 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2020 Audi Q3 45 2.0T...
 11,360 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 63,817 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2012 Lexus RX 350 6A
 150,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory