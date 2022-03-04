Menu
2019 Audi Q7

59,250 KM

$58,899

+ tax & licensing
$58,899

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q7

2019 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$58,899

+ taxes & licensing

59,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8555915
  Stock #: P5602
  VIN: WA1MAAF71KD019719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5602
  • Mileage 59,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 12/31/2024 or up to 75,000 KM. The 2019 Audi Q7 is on the top of its competition with its athletic and powerful build. A lovable 7-seater luxury SUV with an immense amount of cargo space and excellent build quality. The Q7 is surprisingly nimble for such a large vehicle, inspiring confidence where some luxury SUVs would feel bulky. Features include panoramic sunroof, a rear-view & top-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, heated & cooled seats with memory setting, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, Navigation, blind spot monitor and much more. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

