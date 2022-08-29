Menu
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

  • Listing ID: 9218872
  • Stock #: 8UBNA00237
  • VIN: WA1VAAF73KD000237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orca Black Met
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 13,550 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik is at the top of its competition with its athletic and powerful build. A lovable 7-seater luxury SUV with an immense amount of cargo space and excellent build quality. Features include a panoramic sunroof, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, Bluetooth audio connectivity, rear climate control, heated front seats, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, navigation, blind spot monitor and much more. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

