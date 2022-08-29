Menu
2019 Audi Q7

45,000 KM

$59,874

+ tax & licensing
$59,874

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q7

2019 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$59,874

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9288409
  Stock #: 8UTNA46058
  VIN: WA1MAAF78KD046058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA46058
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 2/13/2025, or up to 75,000 KM. The 2019 Audi Q7 3.0T Progressiv is at the top of its competition with its athletic and powerful build. A lovable 7-seater luxury SUV with an immense amount of cargo space and excellent build quality. Features include a panoramic sunroof, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, Bluetooth audio connectivity, rear climate control, heated front seats, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, navigation, blind spot monitor and much more. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Black Optics Package
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging
20inch Wheel Package - 20inch 10-Spoke Star Design and 285/45 All-Season

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

