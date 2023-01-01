Menu
2019 Audi Q7

77,000 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9704653
  • Stock #: 8UTNA12731
  • VIN: WA1WAAF7XKD012731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Rock Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA12731
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

S Line Sport Package
Driver Assistance Package
Black Optics Package
22inch Wheel Package- 5 V Spoke Stern Design in Titanium Matte Finish and 285/35 R22 Summer Tire
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

