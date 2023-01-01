Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi Q7

39,900 KM

Details Description Features

$56,964

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$56,964

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q7

2019 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9807433
  2. 9807433
  3. 9807433
  4. 9807433
  5. 9807433
  6. 9807433
  7. 9807433
  8. 9807433
  9. 9807433
  10. 9807433
  11. 9807433
  12. 9807433
  13. 9807433
  14. 9807433
  15. 9807433
  16. 9807433
  17. 9807433
  18. 9807433
  19. 9807433
  20. 9807433
  21. 9807433
  22. 9807433
  23. 9807433
  24. 9807433
  25. 9807433
  26. 9807433
  27. 9807433
Contact Seller

$56,964

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
39,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9807433
  • Stock #: 8UTNA30629
  • VIN: WA1VAAF75KD030629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Samurai Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA30629
  • Mileage 39,900 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Driver Assistance Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2013 Porsche 911 Car...
 60,050 KM
$109,998 + tax & lic
2020 Audi A4 2.0T Ko...
 37,000 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q7 3.0T Pr...
 39,900 KM
$56,964 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory