$61,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2019 Audi Q8
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$61,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10139322
- Stock #: 8UBNA44884
- VIN: WA1FVAF18KD044884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Okapi Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA44884
- Mileage 54,500 KM
Vehicle Description
An Suv with a distinct bodystyle only found on the 2019 Audi Q8, with coupe-like features, bold lines, and something not out of the ordinary. Features include panoramic sunroof, top-view & rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, heated & cooled seats, Bluetooth audio connectivity, Navigation, blind spot monitor and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.