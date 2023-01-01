Menu
2019 Audi Q8

57,400 KM

$58,998

+ tax & licensing
$58,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q8

2019 Audi Q8

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q8

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$58,998

+ taxes & licensing

57,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10661427
  • Stock #: 8UTNA33229
  • VIN: WA1FVAF19KD033229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orca Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA33229
  • Mileage 57,400 KM

Vehicle Description

An Suv with a distinct bodystyle only found on the 2019 Audi Q8, with coupe-like features, bold lines, and something not out of the ordinary. Features include panoramic sunroof, top-view & rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, heated & cooled seats, Bluetooth audio connectivity, Navigation, blind spot monitor, S Line Package, Black Optics package, rear sunshades, and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Luxury Package
S Line Sport Package
Black Optics Package
Without Front License Plate Holder
22inch Black Optics Upgrade Package
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

