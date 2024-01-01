$52,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q8
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
2019 Audi Q8
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$52,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Matte Black Wrap (Glacier White)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UIAA33474
- Mileage 67,150 KM
Vehicle Description
An Suv with a distinct bodystyle only found on the Audi Q8, with coupe-like features, bold lines, and something not out of the ordinary. This 2019 Q8 Technik checks all the boxes for those seeking a sporty, powerful, yet comfortable SUV for daily driving without compromise on passenger or cargo space. Features include panoramic sunroof, rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, heated & cooled seats, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, Navigation, blind spot monitor and much more Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
Email OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834