An Suv with a distinct bodystyle only found on the Audi Q8, with coupe-like features, bold lines, and something not out of the ordinary. This 2019 Q8 Technik checks all the boxes for those seeking a sporty, powerful, yet comfortable SUV for daily driving without compromise on passenger or cargo space. Features include panoramic sunroof, rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, heated & cooled seats, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, Navigation, blind spot monitor and much more Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2019 Audi Q8

67,150 KM

$52,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q8

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q8

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$52,998

+ taxes & licensing

67,150KM
Used
VIN WA1FVAF10KD033474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Matte Black Wrap (Glacier White)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UIAA33474
  • Mileage 67,150 KM

Vehicle Description

An Suv with a distinct bodystyle only found on the Audi Q8, with coupe-like features, bold lines, and something not out of the ordinary. This 2019 Q8 Technik checks all the boxes for those seeking a sporty, powerful, yet comfortable SUV for daily driving without compromise on passenger or cargo space. Features include panoramic sunroof, rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, heated & cooled seats, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, Navigation, blind spot monitor and much more Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Driver Assistance Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
Black Alcantara Headliner
22inch Black Optics Upgrade Package
Full Leather Package

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$52,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q8