2019 Audi Q8

44,200 KM

$78,689

$78,689
$78,689

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q8

2019 Audi Q8

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q8

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$78,689

+ taxes & licensing

44,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8094967
  • Stock #: P5292
  • VIN: WA1CVAF1XKD005586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orca Black Met
  • Interior Colour Okapi Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5292
  • Mileage 44,200 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Driver Assistance Package
21inch Technik S Line Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

