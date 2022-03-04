Menu
2019 Audi Q8

54,100 KM

$80,885

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q8

2019 Audi Q8

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q8

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

54,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8525801
  • Stock #: P5575
  • VIN: WA1FVAF18KD008032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Metropolis Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5575
  • Mileage 54,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 4/19/2024 or up to 75,000 KM. An Suv with a distinct bodystyle only found on the Audi Q8, with coupe-like features, bold lines, and something not out of the ordinary. Features include panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, heated & cooled seats, rear window sunshades, Bluetooth audio connectivity, Bang & Olufsen premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, Navigation, blind spot monitor and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

SUMMER TIRES
Luxury Package
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Driver Assistance Package
Dynamic Ride Package
Bang & Olufsen 3D Surround Sound
Full Leather Package
22inch S Line Upgrade Package
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

OpenRoad Audi

