2019 Audi Q8

22,300 KM

Details Description Features

$82,952

+ tax & licensing
$82,952

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q8

2019 Audi Q8

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q8

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$82,952

+ taxes & licensing

22,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8616359
  • Stock #: P5604
  • VIN: WA1FVAF1XKD009098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5604
  • Mileage 22,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 1/27/2024 or up to 75,000 KM. An Suv with a distinct bodystyle only found on the Audi Q8, with coupe-like features, bold lines, and something not out of the ordinary. Features include panoramic sunroof, top-view & rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, heated & cooled seats, Bluetooth audio connectivity, Navigation, blind spot monitor, rear climate control and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

S Line Sport Package
22inch S Line Upgrade Package
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

