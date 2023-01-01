Menu
2019 Audi Q8

38,500 KM

$60,994

+ tax & licensing
$60,994

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi Q8

2019 Audi Q8

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q8

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$60,994

+ taxes & licensing

38,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9496387
  Stock #: 8UBPA24123
  VIN: WA1DVAF14KD024123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA24123
  • Mileage 38,500 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

S Line Sport Package
Black Optics Package
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging
Sunshades for Rear Doors
Bang and Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

