Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi RS 5

32,050 KM

Details Description Features

$73,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$73,899

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi RS 5

2019 Audi RS 5

Sportback 2.9T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi RS 5

Sportback 2.9T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9269662
  2. 9269662
  3. 9269662
  4. 9269662
  5. 9269662
  6. 9269662
  7. 9269662
  8. 9269662
  9. 9269662
  10. 9269662
  11. 9269662
  12. 9269662
  13. 9269662
  14. 9269662
  15. 9269662
  16. 9269662
  17. 9269662
  18. 9269662
  19. 9269662
  20. 9269662
  21. 9269662
  22. 9269662
  23. 9269662
  24. 9269662
  25. 9269662
  26. 9269662
  27. 9269662
  28. 9269662
Contact Seller

$73,899

+ taxes & licensing

32,050KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9269662
  • Stock #: 8UTNA02059
  • VIN: WUACWCF55KA902059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Stitch
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA02059
  • Mileage 32,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 5/7/2024 or up to 75,000 KM. This 2019 Daytona Grey RS5 Sportback 2.9T just arrived! Features include navigation, top-view & rear-view cameras, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, heated seats, sunroof, carbon fiber trim, Bluetooth, and much more. Come see this today and take it for a test drive! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Audi Sport Package
RS Carbon Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi RS 5 Sport...
 32,050 KM
$73,899 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 64,450 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX NAVI
 84,800 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory