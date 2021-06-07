Menu
2019 Audi S3

35,000 KM

$45,689

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

35,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7337414
  Stock #: P4886
  VIN: WAUF1GFF1KA086912

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Nano Grey Met
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P4886
  Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Audi S3 Technik! This Technik S3 has been maintained in pristine condition both inside and out! Equipped with Audi's legendary 2.0L turbocharged gasoline engine producing a whopping 306 hp and 295 ft/lbs of torque, this S3's power is transferred to the ground through Audi's torque-vectoring quattro all-wheel drive system, providing you the confidence of ultimate traction control, under any weather conditions! Features include Bluetooth connectivity, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, navigation with MMI touchpad, keyless entry & push button start, Virtual Cockpit, Bang and Olufsen premium audio, front and rear park assist, blind spot assist, and much more! To truly recognize the impressive value this immaculate German-built 2019 Audi S3 Technik represents, it must be seen and driven! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Sold Order Only)
Black Optics Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

