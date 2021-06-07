+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
2019 Audi S3 Technik! This Technik S3 has been maintained in pristine condition both inside and out! Equipped with Audi's legendary 2.0L turbocharged gasoline engine producing a whopping 306 hp and 295 ft/lbs of torque, this S3's power is transferred to the ground through Audi's torque-vectoring quattro all-wheel drive system, providing you the confidence of ultimate traction control, under any weather conditions! Features include Bluetooth connectivity, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, navigation with MMI touchpad, keyless entry & push button start, Virtual Cockpit, Bang and Olufsen premium audio, front and rear park assist, blind spot assist, and much more! To truly recognize the impressive value this immaculate German-built 2019 Audi S3 Technik represents, it must be seen and driven! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
