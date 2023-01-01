2019 Audi S3

$43,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 5 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9840008

9840008 Stock #: 8UBPA25080

8UBPA25080 VIN: WAUF1GFF7K1025080

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UBPA25080

Mileage 37,550 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Red brake calipers Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Sold Order Only) Black Optics Package Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost Advanced Handling Package w/ Rotor Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.