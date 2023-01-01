Menu
2019 Audi S3

37,550 KM

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

2019 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,550KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9840008
  Stock #: 8UBPA25080
  VIN: WAUF1GFF7K1025080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA25080
  • Mileage 37,550 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Sold Order Only)
Black Optics Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Advanced Handling Package w/ Rotor Wheel

604-293-XXXX

