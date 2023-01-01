$47,900+ tax & licensing
$47,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2019 Audi S4
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
51,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9710593
- Stock #: 8UBNA18877
- VIN: WAUC4AF47KA018877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA18877
- Mileage 51,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
