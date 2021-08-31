Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi S5

10,500 KM

Details Description Features

$59,689

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,689

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi S5

2019 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7597396
  2. 7597396
  3. 7597396
  4. 7597396
  5. 7597396
  6. 7597396
  7. 7597396
  8. 7597396
  9. 7597396
  10. 7597396
  11. 7597396
  12. 7597396
  13. 7597396
  14. 7597396
  15. 7597396
  16. 7597396
  17. 7597396
  18. 7597396
  19. 7597396
  20. 7597396
  21. 7597396
  22. 7597396
Contact Seller

$59,689

+ taxes & licensing

10,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7597396
  • Stock #: P5017
  • VIN: WAUR4AF55KA032182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5017
  • Mileage 10,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS! Fully redesigned with sleek styling, a refined interior and exhilarating driving dynamics. The 2018 Audi S5 Coupe is powered by a 3.0L 6-cylinder engine that powers out 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The 2018 S5 might be on the top of the list when it comes to high-end luxury sports cars with its fast acceleration and sharp handling. In the top of the line Technik model you can enjoy luxuries such as Top view and rear view camera, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, Audi Side Assist, power folding exterior mirrors, Audi Drive Select, front and rear parking sensors, power panoramic sunroof, bluetooth connectivity and more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Pr...
 17,900 KM
$34,689 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V LX 2WD
 46,200 KM
$23,394 + tax & lic
2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T T...
 67,900 KM
$48,685 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory