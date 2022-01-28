Menu
2019 Audi S5

25,100 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi S5

2019 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

2019 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8238921
  • Stock #: P5401
  • VIN: WAUR4AF5XKA022019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5401
  • Mileage 25,100 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

