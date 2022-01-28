2019 Audi S5

$59,995 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8238921

8238921 Stock #: P5401

P5401 VIN: WAUR4AF5XKA022019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5401

Mileage 25,100 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Head up display Red brake calipers Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint Advanced Driver Assistance Package Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.