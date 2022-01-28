$59,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2019 Audi S5
2019 Audi S5
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
25,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8238921
- Stock #: P5401
- VIN: WAUR4AF5XKA022019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5401
- Mileage 25,100 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4