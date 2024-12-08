$60,948+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi S5
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$60,948
- Listing ID: 8342871
- Stock #: P5470
- VIN: WAUR4AF53KA032603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5470
- Mileage 35,600 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! New Audi Care until 8/12/2024 or up to 75,000 KM. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
