2019 Audi S5

35,600 KM

Details

$60,948

+ tax & licensing
$60,948

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi S5

2019 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

2019 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$60,948

+ taxes & licensing

35,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8342871
  • Stock #: P5470
  • VIN: WAUR4AF53KA032603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5470
  • Mileage 35,600 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! New Audi Care until 8/12/2024 or up to 75,000 KM. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

