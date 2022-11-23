Menu
2019 Audi S5

42,100 KM

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi S5

2019 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

2019 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9361708
  • Stock #: 8UBNA33418
  • VIN: WAUR4AF52KA033418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA33418
  • Mileage 42,100 KM

Vehicle Description

The exterior design of the 2019 Audi S5 Technik Coupe is attentive, sleek, and sophisticated. Sport and luxury are at the heart of every detail within the cabin. Features include keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, navigation, rear-view cameras with parking sensors, steering wheel controls, heated front seats, a sunroof, heated exterior side mirrors, a head-up display, and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers
Carbon Fibre Spoiler
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

