604-293-2834
2019 Audi S5 Sportback
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$64,328
- Listing ID: 8639933
- Stock #: P5663
- VIN: WAUC4CF58KA049012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5663
- Mileage 19,900 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE Owner! Serviced here at OpenRoad Audi Boundary! Free scheduled maintenance until 6/5/2024 or up to 75,000 KM. Just arrived, this sleek and sporty 2019 Audi S5 Sportback is in immaculate condition with Black Optics package, Carbon Fiber package, Head Up Display, Alcantera shifter & steering wheel. Inside the S5, sport and luxury are at the heart of every detail. Additionally it's fully equipped with keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, Navigation, rear-view & top-view camera with parking sensor, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, steering wheel controls, heated front seats, sunroof, heated exterior side mirrors, and MUCH more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
