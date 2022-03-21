$60,895+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2019 Audi S5 Sportback
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$60,895
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8796197
- Stock #: P5779
- VIN: WAUC4CF5XKA031997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
- Interior Colour Rotor Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5779
- Mileage 19,600 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful 2019 Audi S5 Sportback is a blast to drive, delivering exceptional confidence to the driver all thanks to Audi’s Quattro four-wheel drive system. In Techik trim with features like top-view & rear-view backup camera, Navigation, head up display, sunroof, heated front seats, rear climate control, carbon fiber trim, and much much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.