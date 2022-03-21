Menu
2019 Audi S5 Sportback

19,600 KM

Details Description Features

$60,895

+ tax & licensing
$60,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$60,895

+ taxes & licensing

19,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8796197
  • Stock #: P5779
  • VIN: WAUC4CF5XKA031997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Rotor Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5779
  • Mileage 19,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2019 Audi S5 Sportback is a blast to drive, delivering exceptional confidence to the driver all thanks to Audi’s Quattro four-wheel drive system. In Techik trim with features like top-view & rear-view backup camera, Navigation, head up display, sunroof, heated front seats, rear climate control, carbon fiber trim, and much much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
20inch Wheels in 5-Arm Rotor Design 265/30 R20 Performance Tires
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

