2019 Audi S5 Sportback

48,750 KM

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

48,750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9405997
  • Stock #: 8UBNA31562
  • VIN: WAUB4CF53KA031562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA31562
  • Mileage 48,750 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Black Optics Package
Audi Virtual Cockpit
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

