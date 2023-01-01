Menu
2019 Audi S5 Sportback

22,400 KM

Details Description Features

$52,799

+ tax & licensing
$52,799

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$52,799

+ taxes & licensing

22,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9650497
  • Stock #: 8UTNA48006
  • VIN: WAUC4CF58KA048006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA48006
  • Mileage 22,400 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
