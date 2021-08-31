+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT FREE! If you're looking for a luxury crossover SUV with the power of a sport sedan, the 2019 Audi SQ5 is the way to go. It is strong, athletic and loaded with all the latest technology you would expect in a luxury vehicle. This SQ5 is redesigned for 2018 with highlights such as a new body structure, updated styling, a powerful V6 engine, and new technology and driver-assistance features. This SQ5 has a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine good for 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Black Optics Package, Carbon Atlas Inlays, and Red Brake Calipers included! Technik is the highest trim this SQ5 can offer which upgrades the vehicle with Audi's Virtual Cockpit, a touchpad controller with handwriting recognition, a premium 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, an 8.3-inch touchscreen interface, onboard navigation, and a top-down parking camera system. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
