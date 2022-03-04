$66,886+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$66,886
- Listing ID: 8497474
- Stock #: P5574
- VIN: WA1C4AFY3K2114824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 24,300 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a luxury crossover SUV with the power of a sports sedan, the 2019 Audi SQ5 is the way to go. It is strong, athletic and loaded with all the features you want. Navigation package, Carbon Fibre trim package, Black Optics package included! Other Technik features are rear-view camera, sport seats, power tailgate, Audi Drive Select, panoramic glass roof, heated seats, Audi side assist, headlight washers, Bluetooth Interface and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
