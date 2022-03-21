2019 Audi SQ5

$62,899 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 1 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8806094

8806094 Stock #: P5780

P5780 VIN: WA1C4AFY8K2001791

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5780

Mileage 47,150 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Head up display Red brake calipers 21inch Wheels in 5-Twin Spoke V Design w/ 255/40 Performance Tires Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.