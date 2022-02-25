Menu
2019 BMW 330i

23,200 KM

Details Description

$44,939

+ tax & licensing
$44,939

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 BMW 330i

2019 BMW 330i

xDrive Sedan

2019 BMW 330i

xDrive Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$44,939

+ taxes & licensing

23,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8427936
  • Stock #: P5524
  • VIN: WBA5R7C54KAJ83361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5524
  • Mileage 23,200 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

