2019 BMW 330i

$44,939 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8427936

8427936 Stock #: P5524

P5524 VIN: WBA5R7C54KAJ83361

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black Leatherette

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5524

Mileage 23,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.