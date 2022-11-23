Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW 330i

35,050 KM

Details Description Features

$40,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 BMW 330i

2019 BMW 330i

xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW 330i

xDrive Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9434514
  2. 9434514
  3. 9434514
  4. 9434514
  5. 9434514
  6. 9434514
  7. 9434514
  8. 9434514
  9. 9434514
  10. 9434514
  11. 9434514
  12. 9434514
  13. 9434514
  14. 9434514
  15. 9434514
  16. 9434514
  17. 9434514
  18. 9434514
  19. 9434514
  20. 9434514
  21. 9434514
  22. 9434514
  23. 9434514
  24. 9434514
Contact Seller

$40,499

+ taxes & licensing

35,050KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434514
  • Stock #: 8UTNA13248
  • VIN: WBA5R7C50KFH13248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tanzanite Blue II MET
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA13248
  • Mileage 35,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

High-Gloss Shadow Line
Premium Package Enhanced
Black Leatherette
Tanzanite Blue II Metallic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi S4 3.0T Pr...
 59,200 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q3 2.0T Te...
 44,500 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q3 45 2.0T...
 4,700 KM
$51,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory