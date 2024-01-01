$31,980+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive Coupe
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$31,980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 61,617 KM
Vehicle Description
-61,617km -BC local -Turbocharged 2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 248HP -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection and CD player -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with paddle shifters, audio controls and cruise control -Rain sensing wipers -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Automatic headlights -Projector LED headlights -Fog lamps -Heated front seats -Red leather seats -Traditional handbrake -Power front seats with power adjustable lumbar -Driver memory seat -Power windows and side mirrors -Sunroof -Alloy wheels -Keyless entry -Remote trunk release -Push button start -Back-up camera with front parking aid **Documentation fee $499**
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
+ taxes & licensing
