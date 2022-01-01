Menu
2019 BMW 4 Series

15,900 KM

Details Description Features

$43,895

+ tax & licensing
$43,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 BMW 4 Series

2019 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Coupe

2019 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$43,895

+ taxes & licensing

15,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8071507
  • Stock #: P5289
  • VIN: WBA4W5C56KAE43609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5289
  • Mileage 15,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Surround View
Premium Package Essential
Air Breather in Body Colour
Carbon Aluminum Trim w/ Chrome Highlight

