2019 BMW 4 Series

$43,895 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 9 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8071507

8071507 Stock #: P5289

P5289 VIN: WBA4W5C56KAE43609

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5289

Mileage 15,900 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Surround View Premium Package Essential Air Breather in Body Colour Carbon Aluminum Trim w/ Chrome Highlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.