$41,898+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,898
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2019 BMW i3
2019 BMW i3
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$41,898
+ taxes & licensing
48,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9466887
- Stock #: 8UTNA04161
- VIN: WBY8P6C52K7D04161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fluid Black w/ BMWi Frozen Blue Accent
- Interior Colour Dark Truffle Vernasca Lthr
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA04161
- Mileage 48,600 KM
Vehicle Features
WiFi Hotspot
Glass Sunroof
Driver Assistance Package
Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB
Premium Enhanced Package
Fluid Black w/ BMWi Frozen Blue Accent
Dark Truffle Vernasca Leather
20inch Lt/Aly Wheels, Double-Spoke 431, JetBlack, Perf Tires
BMWi Suite w/ Vernasca Leather
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4