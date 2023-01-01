2019 BMW i3

$41,898 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 6 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9466887

9466887 Stock #: 8UTNA04161

8UTNA04161 VIN: WBY8P6C52K7D04161

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fluid Black w/ BMWi Frozen Blue Accent

Interior Colour Dark Truffle Vernasca Lthr

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA04161

Mileage 48,600 KM

Vehicle Features Interior WiFi Hotspot Additional Features Glass Sunroof Driver Assistance Package Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB Premium Enhanced Package Fluid Black w/ BMWi Frozen Blue Accent Dark Truffle Vernasca Leather 20inch Lt/Aly Wheels, Double-Spoke 431, JetBlack, Perf Tires BMWi Suite w/ Vernasca Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.