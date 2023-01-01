Menu
2019 BMW i3

48,600 KM

Details Features

$41,898

+ tax & licensing
$41,898

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

48,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9466887
  • Stock #: 8UTNA04161
  • VIN: WBY8P6C52K7D04161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fluid Black w/ BMWi Frozen Blue Accent
  • Interior Colour Dark Truffle Vernasca Lthr
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA04161
  • Mileage 48,600 KM

Vehicle Features

WiFi Hotspot
Glass Sunroof
Driver Assistance Package
Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB
Premium Enhanced Package
Fluid Black w/ BMWi Frozen Blue Accent
Dark Truffle Vernasca Leather
20inch Lt/Aly Wheels, Double-Spoke 431, JetBlack, Perf Tires
BMWi Suite w/ Vernasca Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

