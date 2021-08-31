Menu
2019 BMW M4

11,200 KM

Details Description Features

$96,394

+ tax & licensing
$96,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 BMW M4

2019 BMW M4

CS

2019 BMW M4

CS

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$96,394

+ taxes & licensing

11,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7659196
  Stock #: P5046
  VIN: WBS3S7C56KAC09694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lime Rock Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Merino Leather w/ Alcantara Inserts
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5046
  • Mileage 11,200 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE, LOW KILOMETERS! Openroad Audi Boundary is proud to present this 2019 M4 CS in immaculate condition! The CS model differenciates itself from the regular M4 Competition with qualities such as a carbon hood, lightweight forged wheels, stiffer springs, alcantara trim/steering wheel, OLED tailights, and additional weight saving elements in the cabin. It also boasts 454 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque from its twin turbo 3.0L inline 6 cylinder engine! Features include Bluetooth Connectivity, Navigation, Wireless Apple Carplay, back up camera, parking sensors, and much more! Come on down and take this ultimate driving machine for a test drive today! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Black Merino Leather w/ Alcantara Inserts
BMW M Alcantara Steering Wheel
Lime Rock Grey

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

