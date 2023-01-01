Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW M4

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$62,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 BMW M4

2019 BMW M4

CS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW M4

CS

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9704659
  2. 9704659
  3. 9704659
  4. 9704659
  5. 9704659
  6. 9704659
  7. 9704659
  8. 9704659
  9. 9704659
  10. 9704659
  11. 9704659
  12. 9704659
  13. 9704659
  14. 9704659
  15. 9704659
  16. 9704659
  17. 9704659
  18. 9704659
  19. 9704659
  20. 9704659
  21. 9704659
  22. 9704659
  23. 9704659
  24. 9704659
Contact Seller

$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
39,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9704659
  • Stock #: 8UIAB09778
  • VIN: WBS3S7C51KAC09778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour San Marino Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black Merino Leather w/ Alcantara Inserts
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UIAB09778
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Black Merino Leather w/ Alcantara Inserts
SAN MARINO BLUE METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2011 Volkswagen Toua...
 147,100 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 45,400 KM
$39,992 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 92,250 KM
$35,739 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory