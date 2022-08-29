Menu
2019 BMW X5

26,900 KM

Details Description

$78,888

$78,888
+ tax & licensing
$78,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

xDrive50i

2019 BMW X5

xDrive50i

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$78,888

+ taxes & licensing

26,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9091528
  • Stock #: 8UTNA68004
  • VIN: 5UXJU2C52KLN68004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA68004
  • Mileage 26,900 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 BMW X5 xDrive50i is the perfect combination of class, sportiness and convenience creating an articulately made compact luxury SUV perfect for people of all ages. Highlighted features included are Navigation, top-view & rear-view camera, head up display, sunroof, power folding side mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, power feats with memory function, BMW's iDrive Infotainment system, rear climate control, Bluetooth Connectivity, and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

