2019 BMW X5

82,500 KM

Details Description

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

82,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9238513
  Stock #: 8UCBA81985
  VIN: 5UXCR6C57KLK81985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UCBA81985
  • Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i is the perfect combination of class, sportiness and convenience creating an articulately made luxury SUV perfect for people of all ages. Highlighted features included are rear-view camera, sunroof, power folding side mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, power feats with memory function, BMW's iDrive Infotainment system, Bluetooth Connectivity, and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

