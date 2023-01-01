Menu
2019 Carry-On Cargo

0 KM

Details

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 Carry-On Cargo

2019 Carry-On Cargo

Tandem Trailer

2019 Carry-On Cargo

Tandem Trailer

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10634268
  • Stock #: BC0036126
  • VIN: 4YMBC1227KR002828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Trailer
  • Stock # BC0036126
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Carry-On Cargo Tandem Trailer, white exterior. $10,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $10,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

