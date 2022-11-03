$84,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Coupe Grand Sport
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$84,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,600KM
VIN 1G1YY2D71K5103053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic White
- Interior Colour Leather with Sueded Microfiber Inserts - Jet Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA03053
- Mileage 8,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
GRAND SPORT HERITAGE PACKAGE
Competition Sport Bucket Seats
2LT
8 Speed Automatic (m5u) - Automatic
Carbon Flash Metallic Fender Hash Marks
ARCTIC WHITE
Leather with Sueded Microfiber Inserts - Jet Black
Grand Sport Black-painted Aluminum Wheels
Jake Logo Centre Caps (LPO)
Front License Plate Bracket (offered until 3.11.22)
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/ Logo (LPO)
Interior Trim, Carbon Fibre, Instrument Panel
Removable Roof Panel, Visible Carbon Fibre
Sueded Microfiber Inserts
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
