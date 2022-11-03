Menu
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

8,600 KM

Details Features

$84,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Grand Sport

12457600

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Grand Sport

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$84,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,600KM
VIN 1G1YY2D71K5103053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour Leather with Sueded Microfiber Inserts - Jet Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA03053
  • Mileage 8,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

GRAND SPORT HERITAGE PACKAGE
Competition Sport Bucket Seats
2LT
8 Speed Automatic (m5u) - Automatic
Carbon Flash Metallic Fender Hash Marks
ARCTIC WHITE
Leather with Sueded Microfiber Inserts - Jet Black
Grand Sport Black-painted Aluminum Wheels
Jake Logo Centre Caps (LPO)
Front License Plate Bracket (offered until 3.11.22)
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/ Logo (LPO)
Interior Trim, Carbon Fibre, Instrument Panel
Removable Roof Panel, Visible Carbon Fibre
Sueded Microfiber Inserts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

