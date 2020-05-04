Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Hatchback

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Hatchback

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,660

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,449KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4968453
  • Stock #: BC0032566
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM3KS528620
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Hatchback, 1.4L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. $18,660.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $18,960.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

