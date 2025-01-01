Menu
2019 Chevrolet Express G4500 16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Engine Hours 4415.Certification and Decal valid till May 2025. $49,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2019 Chevrolet Express

128,549 KM

$49,880

+ tax & licensing
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
128,549KM
VIN 1HA6GVCGXKN001623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 128,549 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Express G4500 16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Engine Hours 4415.Certification and Decal valid till May 2025. $49,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

