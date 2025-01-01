Menu
2019 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, blue interior. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. Certification and Decal valid until December 2025. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $23,580.00 plus $375 processing fee, $23,955.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2019 Chevrolet Express

353,667 KM

$23,580

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility

12665586

2019 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
353,667KM
VIN 1HA6GUBG8KN012938

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0038053
  • Mileage 353,667 KM

2019 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, blue interior. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. Certification and Decal valid until December 2025. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $23,580.00 plus $375 processing fee, $23,955.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag

2019 Chevrolet Express