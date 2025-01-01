Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 Chevrolet Express G4500 22-Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Bus, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, blue interior, vinyl. Powered wheelchair ramp, Telma retarder, two wheelchair harnesses. Certification and decal valid until January 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $27,770.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,145.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2019 Chevrolet Express

352,580 KM

Details Description Features

$27,770

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Express

G4500 22-Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Bus

Watch This Vehicle
12832987

2019 Chevrolet Express

G4500 22-Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Bus

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12832987
  2. 12832987
  3. 12832987
  4. 12832987
  5. 12832987
  6. 12832987
  7. 12832987
  8. 12832987
  9. 12832987
  10. 12832987
  11. 12832987
  12. 12832987
  13. 12832987
  14. 12832987
  15. 12832987
  16. 12832987
  17. 12832987
  18. 12832987
  19. 12832987
  20. 12832987
  21. 12832987
  22. 12832987
  23. 12832987
  24. 12832987
  25. 12832987
  26. 12832987
  27. 12832987
  28. 12832987
  29. 12832987
  30. 12832987
  31. 12832987
  32. 12832987
  33. 12832987
  34. 12832987
  35. 12832987
  36. 12832987
  37. 12832987
  38. 12832987
  39. 12832987
  40. 12832987
  41. 12832987
  42. 12832987
  43. 12832987
  44. 12832987
  45. 12832987
  46. 12832987
  47. 12832987
  48. 12832987
  49. 12832987
  50. 12832987
  51. 12832987
  52. 12832987
  53. 12832987
  54. 12832987
  55. 12832987
  56. 12832987
  57. 12832987
  58. 12832987
  59. 12832987
  60. 12832987
  61. 12832987
  62. 12832987
  63. 12832987
  64. 12832987
  65. 12832987
  66. 12832987
  67. 12832987
Contact Seller

$27,770

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
352,580KM
VIN 1HA6GUBGXKN012455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 352,580 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Express G4500 22-Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Bus, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, blue interior, vinyl. Powered wheelchair ramp, Telma retarder, two wheelchair harnesses. Certification and decal valid until January 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $27,770.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,145.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2023 AGT Industrial LRT23 Compact Track Loader for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 AGT Industrial LRT23 Compact Track Loader 0 $7,850 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 FX4 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Ford F-150 FX4 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD 114,484 KM $26,750 + tax & lic
Used 2025 AGT Industrial SDA-140T(Z) Mini Skid Steer (New) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2025 AGT Industrial SDA-140T(Z) Mini Skid Steer (New) 0 $6,950 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,770

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 Chevrolet Express