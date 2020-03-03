Menu
2019 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo Van Extended

2019 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo Van Extended

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$30,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 4,075KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4771314
  • Stock #: BC0032349
  • VIN: 1GCWGBFP2K1322822
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2019 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van Extended, 4.3L, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $30,450.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $30,750.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Run flat tires
  • Leather Seat
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

