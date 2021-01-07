2019 Chevrolet Malibu

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features Locking Differential Run flat tires ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Automatic Load-Leveling Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle Stability Control System Passenger Power Seat Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Passenger Climate Controls Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

