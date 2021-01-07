Menu
2019 Chevrolet Malibu

30,031 KM

$19,340

+ tax & licensing
$19,340

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

$19,340

+ taxes & licensing

30,031KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6442338
  Stock #: BC0033186
  VIN: 1G1ZD5ST2KF104675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,031 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT, 1.5L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, touch-screen, back-up camera, steering wheel controls, heated seats, push-start, voice control, bluetooth, wifi, passenger climate controls, ecotec, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $19,340.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $19,690.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Run flat tires
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Passenger Power Seat
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

